Ohio State Basketball Bounces Back Against Youngstown State, Shows Room for Growth

After falling to BYU on the road in its season opener, Ohio State bounced back with an 89-65 win over Youngstown State in its home opener.

The game exposed some of Ohio State's early-season weaknesses but also highlighted an area where the Buckeyes have struggled in recent years—consistent production from their frontcourt.

How it Happened

The Buckeyes had a sloppy first half. They trailed the Penguins multiple times before narrowly leading 38-33 at halftime. They shot just 1-10 from three and committed nine turnovers.

With shots struggling to fall from beyond the arc, the team adjusted its approach in the second half, attacking the paint instead of settling for contested three-pointers.

With Ohio State holding a narrow 53-52 lead, a 13-0 run fueled by Andrija Jelavic and Amare Bynum gave the Buckeyes some much-needed separation.

Jelavic, a Kentucky transfer and starting forward, finished with a career-high 21 points, nine rebounds, three blocks and three steals.

Diebler praised Jelavic's growth since the Cincinnati exhibition game, along with his strong instincts for when to drive and when to pass.

“He showed great maturity, 'cause we had some really direct conversations. He took the coaching, and then he went to work,” Diebler said.

John Mobley Jr. led all scorers with 25 points and four assists, attempting just four three-pointers and making two. Mobley credited the team's emphasis on attacking the paint, where Ohio State scored 46 points.

“I feel like once you get into the paint, it opens up a lot of other things. And it definitely opened up my shot at the end,” Mobley said.

Bynum also finished with 15 points and Justin Pippen added 10.

What Needs to Change

Despite the improvement in the second half, Ohio State still has areas to address as the season progresses.

Diebler identified ball-screen defense as an area requiring continued improvement. Pippen echoed the need for defensive growth.

Offensively, freshman starter Anthony Thompson is another player the Buckeyes are looking to get more involved. Thompson finished with four points, but Diebler remains confident in his scoring potential and wants him to stay aggressive.

“I know I keep saying this, and you guys are gonna believe me here real soon. I see what he's capable of. We see what he's capable of every single day,” Diebler said. “The thing that I'm encouraged by is he's continuing to grow in his ability to impact the game in other areas.”

The Buckeyes have a quick turnaround, returning home Monday, Nov. 9 to face Marshall at 6 p.m.