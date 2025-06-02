Ohio State Buckeyes Land Favorable Outlook vs. Big Ten Rival
As we slowly approach the start of the 2025 college football season, betting lines are beginning to open for multiple primetime games. One of the point spread to recently surface is the Ohio State Buckeyes' matchup against the Penn State Nittany Lions.
With the Buckeyes riding an eight-game winning streak over the Nittany Lions, head coach Ryan Day and Ohio State are 4.5-point favorites for the program's 2025 contest against Penn State, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.
Penn State head coach James Franklin and his squad are projected for a big season in 2025 after multiple top players returned to the program for another season. In spite of the potential rumors of starting quarterback Drew Allar declaring for the 2025 NFL Draft, the Ohio native decided to stay another year in State College.
In addition to Allar, the running back duo of Kaytron Allen and Nicholas Singletary return for another season. The two veterans combined for over 2,000 rushing yards on the ground in 2024 and were considered one of the best backfields in the nation. And Franklin's acquisition of former USC wide receiver Kyron Hudson will add more juice to the team's passing attack.
The Buckeyes will face off against Penn State on Nov 1 at home, with the kickoff to be determined at a later time. The late-season matchup will likely have huge implications on the Big Ten Conference standings, as both teams are clear favorites to win the conference alongside the Oregon Ducks.
