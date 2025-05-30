Ohio State Buckeyes Make Final Cut for Towering 6-foot-8 Recruit
The Ohio State Buckeyes have already landed a commitment from one massive offensive lineman this offseason, bagging 6-foot-8 class of 2026 tackle Sam Greer.
Well, they may very well be closing in on another mammoth prospect.
Ohio State is in the final five schools of another 6-foot-8 tackle: St. Petersburg, Fl. native Chancellor Campbell, via Hayes Fawcett of On 3. The Buckeyes are battling with Penn State, Colorado, Florida and Georgia for his services.
Campbell is a three-star 2026 prospect and is the 47th-ranked offensive tackle in the country, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is the 85th-ranked player in Florida overall.
The 305-pound behemoth has a visit planned with Ohio State on June 13. He met with Georgia on Friday and also has meetings lined up with Florida and Penn State over the next several weeks.
In recent years, the Buckeyes have struggled to land top offensive linemen on the recruiting trail and have drawn harsh criticism for their misses. However, they have begun to right the ship, and their brilliant showing in the trenches during their national championship run this past season also quelled some of their cynics.
Ohio State is well known for being one of the top recruiting schools in the nation as a whole, and while the Buckeyes are specifically adept at landing the best wide receivers, the allure of their program has also helped them nail down plenty of positions. Yes, even along the offensive line.
We'll see if Ryan Day and Co. can snatch their latest impressive commit with Campbell.
