Ohio State Buckeyes Legend Put on the Hot Seat Before 2025 NFL Season
Chase Young is unquestionably one of the most dominant defensive forces to ever play for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but he hasn't quite matched that level of production on the NFL level.
Since being selected by the Washington Commanders with the No. 2 overall pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, times have been tough for Young, who has yet to come close to logging a double-digit sack campaign.
Young registered 44 tackles, 7.5 sacks, four forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries en route to a Pro Bowl appearance during his rookie season, but since then, he has amassed a grand total of 15 sacks, and he is already on his third NFL team.
The 26-year-old signed a lucrative contract extension with the New Orleans Saints this past offseason, and now, the spotlight is on Young heading into 2025 as a result.
Darrion Gray of Who Dat Dish has made it clear that the time has come for Young to finally break through with a strong all-around campaign.
"Once you get a bigger contract, the hope is out the door. Getting close to 10 sacks is the floor," Gray wrote. "Hitting double digits is the expectation. Young has clearly shown the ability to disrupt the passer, but in 2025, he'll have to show a greater ability to finish."
There is no doubt that Young is impactful. He posted 31 tackles, 5.5 sacks and a career-high 21 quarterback hits last year. However, at some point, Young needs to actually produce. Perhaps 2025 will represent the season that the Ohio State legend puts his stamp on the league.
