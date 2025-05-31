Top Ohio State Buckeyes Recruit Reveals Major Announcement
The Ohio State Buckeyes had probably the best defensive front in the country last season, and all four of their starting defensive linemen were selected in the NFL Draft.
That has left a rather significant hole in the trenches for Ohio State, particularly at defensive tackle, where the Buckeyes don't really have a definitive answer heading into 2025.
While Kayden McDonald and Eddrick Houston will have to hold down the fort next season, Ohio State would certainly like to have a clearer, more reliable picture for 2026, which is why the Buckeyes are hot on the recruiting trail for interior defensive linemen.
One of the most prominent recruits Ohio State is pursuing in that department is four-star 2026 defensive tackle Deuce Geralds, and Geralds made a major announcement this week: he has scheduled an official visit to Columbus, via On 3.
Geralds will be taking his meeting with the Buckeyes on June 20, which follows visits with three other teams: LSU, Ole Miss and Oregon.
Obviously, the Ducks are the biggest threats on that list due to their Big Ten affiliation and budding rivalry with Ohio State, so it would definitely be a huge coup if the Buckeyes could emerge victorious in this recruiting battle.
Geralds is the ninth-ranked defensive linemen and the 73rd-ranked player nationally, via 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is also the eighth-ranked player in the state of Georgia.
Last year, Tyleik Williams and Ty Hamilton manned the middle for Ohio State, so the Buckeyes are certainly seeing a major dropoff there going into 2025. But hopefully, they get things in order for the following campaign.
