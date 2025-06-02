Former Ohio State Star Entering Dicey Territory With No Clear Solution in Sight
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Terry McLaurin has developed into one of the NFL's best wide receivers, having made two Pro Bowls over the last three seasons with the Washington Commanders.
However, McLaurin is now entering some very dicey territory as far as his contract is concerned.
The 29-year-old is preparing to enter the final year of his deal and is slated to earn $15.5 million in base salary next season. For someone who has posted five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns and is coming off of a year in which he scored 13 touchdowns, that is a massive underpay.
Of course, McLaurin can't do much about his paycheck for 2025, but what he can do is sign an extension with the Commanders. That's where things get complicated, though.
Why? Well, because McLaurin turns 30 years old in September, which makes Washington's decision a bit treacherous. Do the Commanders want to hand an enormous contract to a receiver who may be on the verge of declining?
You would think extending McLaurin would be an easy decision for Washington seeing as how it just made it to the NFC Championship Game, but it's not that simple. The Commanders have to worry about paying numerous other players, including quarterback Jayden Daniels.
Doling out big bucks to McLaurin — who is terrific, but isn't exactly Justin Jefferson — could prove to be a risky move for a Washington squad that is finally emerging from the depths after spending decades wallowing in the cellar of the NFC.
In a vacuum, the Ohio State product is worth a lot of money. But again, this isn't a one-year deal. The Commanders would have to give McLaurin substantial money over the long haul, which could cause major problems at the back end of the contract.
If Washington and McLaurin are not able to reach some sort of agreement in the coming weeks and months, it could ultimately lead to a holdout (McLaurin already skipped voluntary organized team activities), and that could turn pretty ugly very fast.
