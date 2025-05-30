Former Ohio State Star Lands Monstrous Prediction for 2025 NFL Season
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Marvin Harrison Jr. did not exactly have the type of rookie NFL season that many expected, but he could be poised for a much bigger year in 2025.
The Arizona Cardinals wide receiver wasn't exactly terrible in 2024, as he hauled in 62 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns, but his ceiling is definitely quite a bit higher.
Well, Thomas Valentine of Pro Football Focus is expecting much bigger things from Harrison during his sophomore campaign, predicting him to improve more than any other NFL receiver next season.
"Harrison isn’t a burner, and he isn’t going to create a ton of separation at the top of his routes. He plays with more touch and nuance than the average 6-foot-4 receiver, but Harrison looks to have put on some mass in the offseason, and that could help him be stronger at the catch-point and to play a little more aggressively," Valentine wrote. "Another offseason to properly acclimate to the offense will serve Harrison the world of good, and with the talent he possesses, he could be in line for a 1,000-yard season in 2025."
The 22-year-old was selected by the Cardinals with the fourth overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft after a brilliant run at Ohio State.
Harrison's final two years with the Buckeyes in particular were fantastic, as he posted back-to-back 1,200-yard campaigns and led the Big Ten with 14 receiving scores in both 2022 and 2023.
The 6-foot-4 pass-catcher was widely viewed as a can't-miss prospect heading into last year's draft, so we will see if Harrison can break out and establish himself as a genuinely elite weapon next fall.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Fans are Furious Over Scheduling Blunder
MORE: Ohio State Star Reveals How His Grocery Shopping Has Changed
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Major Issue Fans Seem to be Ignoring
MORE: Ohio State Legend Receives Bold Outlook After Surprising NFL Season
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 Target Announces Commitment Date