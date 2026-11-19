Ohio State standout wide receiver Jeremiah Smith is likely entering his final two games as a Buckeye, as he is eligible to declare for the 2027 NFL Draft.

Buckeye fans should expect NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to call Smith's name early in the draft, and here are three possible landing spots.

Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers could have a top-five pick in the draft. However, they did secure their first win on Monday night by beating the Baltimore Ravens. Los Angeles has a slightly easier stretch of games down the stretch, which could impact its draft positioning. But for now, since the Chargers are slotted at the No. 2 pick heading into Week 11, they are still in the running for the Smith sweepstakes.

Smith would enter an offense led by veteran quarterback Justin Herbert, assuming the Chargers don't trade him. This could be the best situation for Smith, as he won't have to play with a quarterback who is still trying to figure out the NFL.

Tennessee Titans

Because the Chargers won a game, the Titans currently hold the No. 1 pick. Tennessee will soon have to decide on young quarterback Cam Ward, but it feels like the Titans will give him another season. The best thing that could help Ward is getting a star wide receiver like Smith.

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To make things even better, the Titans drafted former Ohio State wide receiver Carnell Tate in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, which would pair the two receivers back up in Music City.

ESPN's Jordan Reid published a mock draft on Wednesday and had the Titans taking Smith at No. 1.

"Smith is the best player in this draft, and as the first wide receiver to go No. 1 since 1996 (Keyshawn Johnson), he would allow the Titans to continue to build around quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 pick of the 2025 draft," Reid wrote. "How special is Smith? He has drawn comparisons to some of the best wideouts of the past quarter century -- including Calvin Johnson, Larry Fitzgerald and Julio Jones."

Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins will probably take a quarterback with their first-round pick. But if they realize that it would be better to focus on the 2028 draft to select a quarterback, then targeting someone like Smith would make perfect sense.

The Dolphins have some promising wide receivers in Caleb Douglas, Malik Washington and Chris Bell, but Miami needs a true No. 1 playmaker.

Smith hails from Miami Gardens, making this a homecoming for him. It is an excellent choice, both from a football perspective and a community standpoint.