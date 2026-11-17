The Dallas Cowboys are once again looking to bounce back from a bad loss when they host the Tennessee Titans on Sunday afternoon.

Dallas has yet to win consecutive games this season, and its 46-40 loss to San Francisco last week wasn’t nearly as close as the score suggests. The Cowboys do have another great chance to get back on track after a loss, though.

The Titans have lost three in a row since a 26-20 win in Indianapolis for their only win of the season. They’re also just 4-5 against the spread on the year.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.

Titans vs. Cowboys Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Titans +8.5 (-115)

Cowboys -8.5 (-105)

Moneyline

Titans: +330

Cowboys: -425

Total

54.5 (Over -120/Under +100)

Titans vs. Cowboys How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: AT&T Stadium

How to Watch (TV): FOX

Titans record: 1-8

Cowboys record: 4-6

Titans vs. Cowboys Betting Trends

The Titans are 4-5 against the spread this season.

The Cowboys are 4-6 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Titans' games this season.

The OVER is 7-3 in the Cowboys' games this season.

Titans vs. Cowboys Injury Reports

Titans Injury Report

Anthony Hill Jr. – Questionable

Cody Barton – Questionable

Carnell Tate – Questionable

Wan’Dale Robinson – Questionable

Tony Adams – Questionable

Cowboys Injury Report

DaRon Bland – Out

Tyler Booker – Out

Jonathan Mingo – Questionable

Juanyeh Thomas – Questionable

P.J. Locke – Questionable

Jake Ferguson – Questionable

Donovan Ezeiruaku – Questionable

Titans vs. Cowboys Key Player to Watch

Dak Prescott, Quarterback, Dallas Cowboys

Despite all of the turmoil in Dallas this season, Dak Prescott still ranks third in the league with 2,724 passing yards. Of course, that’s likely due to the Cowboys being behind in so many games, and its defense being one of the worst in the league.

But Prescott is still putting up numbers.

His 21 touchdowns are tied for the third-most in the league, and his 78.2 QBR also ranks third in the NFL. He threw for 343 yards and five touchdowns with one interception last week against the 49ers.

Titans vs. Cowboys Prediction and Pick

This game absolutely screams OVER.

The Cowboys allow 28.2 points per game and the Titans allow 26.6, both ranking in the bottom six in the league. Dallas (28.6 points per game) is a bit more capable of putting up points than Tennessee (18.6), but the Titans have been much better offensively as of late.

Tennessee scored 23 or more points in each of its last four games against the Colts, Browns, Bengals, and Jaguars.

We know Dallas is good for around 30 points, and the Titans should be able to get close to that against this Cowboys defense.

Pick: OVER 54.5 (-120)

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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