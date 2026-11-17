The two polar opposites in the AFC East will meet up this week as the Miami Dolphins visit the Buffalo Bills on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills moved to 8-1 with a 31-12 road win over the Jets last week. It was the fifth straight victory for Buffalo.

The Dolphins lost 24-22 in Indianapolis, which was their third straight loss since getting their only win of the season at Metlife Stadium against the Jets – so these teams at least have road wins against the Jets in common. Miami had its chances, but since-waived kicker Zane Gonzalez missed two field goals and an extra point in the loss.

Buffalo got a 31-21 win over the Dolphins at home last season, but Miami upset them later in the year to end the Bills’ seven-game winning streak over the Fins.

Here’s a breakdown of the odds, a player to watch, betting trends and my prediction for this matchup in Week 11.

Dolphins vs. Bills Odds, Spread and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Spread

Dolphins +16.5 (-112)

Bills -16.5 (-108)

Moneyline

Dolphins: +850

Bills: -1450

Total

45.5 (Over -110/Under -110)

Dolphins vs. Bills How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Nov. 22

Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Highmark Stadium

How to Watch (TV): CBS

Dolphins record: 1-8

Bills record: 8-1

Dolphins vs. Bills Betting Trends

The Dolphins are 4-5 against the spread this season.

The Bills are 7-2 against the spread this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Dolphins' games this season.

The OVER is 5-4 in the Bills' games this season.

Dolphins vs. Bills Injury Reports

Dolphins Injury Report

Jordan Phillips – Questionable

Jared Wayne – Questionable

Aaron Brewer – Questionable

Chris Bell – Questionable

Andrew Meyer – Questionable

Zeek Biggers – Questionable

Bills Injury Report

Dorian Williams – Questionable

Dee Alford – Questionable

Christian Benford – Questionable

Dolphins vs. Bills Key Player to Watch

Josh Allen, Quarterback, Buffalo Bills

If you only looked at Josh Allen’s passing stats last week against the Jets, you’d think it was a closer game.

He completed just 11 of 21 passes for 196 yards with one touchdown and one interception. Of course, as Allen does, he also ran for two scores on five carries.

Still, Buffalo is going to need its quarterback to get the passing game going down the stretch and into the playoffs. This week is an opportunity for him to beat up on the Dolphins’ defense.

Dolphins vs. Bills Prediction and Pick

It’s rare that you’ll find me taking an NFL team laying 16.5 points, but I think I have to do it here with the Bills.

Buffalo beat the Jets 31-12 despite that aforementioned iffy effort from Allen, and beat the Vikings and Ravens by 17 and 26, respectively, in its previous two contests.

The Dolphins have been able to largely keep games close this season. However, the only other time they were double-digit underdogs was in Week 2 in San Francisco. They lost 35-13 as +13.5 dogs.

I could see a similar outcome this week in Buffalo.

Pick: Bills -16.5 (-108)

Register with DraftKings today and get $200 in bonus bets + 3 months of NBA League Pass . Claim this DraftKings Sportsbook promo code offer by making a $5 deposit, applying your bonus token and making your first $5 wager.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.