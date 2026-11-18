Matt Rhule could have left it at calling Jeremiah Smith the best player in college football. That would have been plenty coming from the coach who has to figure out how to cover him this week.

Then Rhule brought up Julio Jones.

“This is what Jeremiah reminds me of, that level of player,” Rhule said after recalling what it was like to compete against Jones in the NFL. Later, when a question turned to the depth of Ohio State’s roster, Rhule got even more specific. “Jeremiah is going to be the first overall pick probably.”

Rhule had already mentioned Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate while recalling the receivers Nebraska faced in Columbus two years ago. He went back even further, bringing up David Boston and Terry Glenn. “Ohio State’s Ohio State,” Rhule said.

After going through all those names, the receiver he reached for to explain Smith was still the one he remembered facing on Sundays.

What Matt Rhule notices after Jeremiah Smith makes a catch

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“Jeremiah Smith is undoubtedly the best player in college football,” Rhule said. “I have respect for his talent, but I have so much respect for the way that he plays.”

The Cornhuskers head coach said Smith “just competes and competes and competes.” Then he described what that looks like. “Love watching how he catches the ball, goes back to the huddle and just plays the next play,” Rhule said. “Man, he’s truly, truly a great one.”

Nebraska has to know where Smith is on every snap

Rhule started naming the Nebraska defensive backs he was excited to see against Smith. Then he broadened the assignment to “really everybody because he’ll line up everywhere.” Later, he pointed out that Smith can get open deep or underneath and make plays after the catch. Nebraska has to account for all of that while preparing for a running game that Rhule praised for the different ways it can use Bo Jackson.

“It’s a tremendous challenge,” Rhule said. He said the Huskers have to “make sure we’re all on the same page every play and play as hard as we can and go compete for the ball.”

Nebraska is coming off a shutout at Rutgers, the kind of performance Rhule called “proof of concept.” Now he’s looking forward to seeing his defenders “measure themselves and compete against that.”

For Rhule, the measuring stick is a receiver he remembers trying to stop in the NFL.