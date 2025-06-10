Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star Lands New Deal with Broncos
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star running back JK Dobbins has signed a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos.
Dobbins spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers and was the lead back for their offense.
Dobbins rushed for 905 yards and nine touchdowns on 195 rushing attempts. He also hauled in 32 receptions for 153 yards.
The 26-year-old now joins the Broncos, where he will be in a backfield alongside Denver's second-round pick, RJ Harvey.
Harvey is a talented running back out of UCF, and with the addition of Dobbins, Denver now has a solid one-two punch in the backfield. This is a familiar scenario for Dobbins, who split the backfield with Gus Edwards in the 2024 season with the Chargers.
The Broncos were a playoff team in the 2024 campaign, going 10-7 before losing in the Wild Card Round to the Buffalo Bills.
Quarterback Bo Nix had an impressive rookie season, and the Broncos should have high hopes as they enter the 2025 season.
Dobbins, the former Ohio State star, will be a key weapon for the Broncos as they look to make a deeper playoff run.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Set to Host Lee Corso's Final Headgear Pick
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Working to Flip Florida Gators Commit
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' 5-Star WR Gets Candid on Elite QB Commit
MORE: Ohio State Superstar Fires Back at Weird Shade from Former Notre Dame RB
MORE: Elite Ohio State Recruit Doesn't Hold Back on Buckeyes Coach