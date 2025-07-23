Buckeyes Now

Commanders Make Major Terry McLaurin Move on Wednesday

The Washington Commanders have made a move regarding Terry McLaurin amid his holdout.

Ben Cooper

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) catches a touchdown pass against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the second quarter at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders have placed former Ohio State star Terry McLaurin on the Reserve/Did Not Report List amid his holdout from the team.

McLaurin is seeking a new contract as he enters the final year of his deal. The 29-year-old wide receiver was Jayden Daniels' top target in the 2024 season and would be a major loss for the Commanders' offense if the contract situation isn't resolved.

In the 2024 campaign, McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. It was his fifth 1,000-yard season in his six seasons in the NFL. His rookie campaign, where he had 919 yards, was the only season he didn't have over 1,000 yards.

McLaurin has been a productive wide receiver since his time with Ohio State. In his senior season with the Buckeyes, McLaurin had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.

The former Ohio State star is one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and a key piece for the Commanders' offense. As the contract situation continues to drag on, it becomes increasingly concerning for Washington. McLaurin was pivotal for the Commanders' run to the NFC Championship game, and it's vital to get a deal done soon.

