ESPN Offers Brutal Take on Jets QB Justin Fields
Former Ohio State star Justin Fields is entering his first season with the New York Jets, but not everyone is optimistic about it. ESPN ranked the quarterback position and Fields as the biggest weakness of the Jets roster.
"The Jets replaced Aaron Rodgers with Justin Fields during the offseason, and it has yet to be determined if the latter can establish himself as an impactful NFL starter. Fields, who was benched after six starts in Pittsburgh last season, has a career 47.1 QBR, which ranks 29th out of 34 qualified QBs during the span. He's a highly impactful player as a rusher, but hasn't finished a season with 2,600 yards or 18 TDs through the air," Mike Clay wrote.
While Fields hasn't put it all together in the NFL, he has shown flashes. In six starts with the Steelers in the 2024 season, Fields had a 4-2 record. He completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. Fields also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
In New York, Fields signed a two-year $40 million contract. He will have the opportunity to prove he is a capable starting quarterback. He will also get to play with his Ohio State teammate, Garrett Wilson. Fields chemistry with Wilson could lead to his most productive season to date.
Fields had an incredible career with the Buckeyes. He won back-to-back Big Ten Offensive Player of the Year awards in 2019 and 2020.
Across his two seasons with Ohio State, Fields completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He also rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.
Fields will look to have the best season of his career and prove the doubters wrong as he gets another starting opportunity.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Commanders, Terry McLaurin Situation Receives Major Update
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Value Among All NCAA Teams Revealed
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Startling Big Ten Prediction
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receives Huge Update on Elite 2027 QB Target
MORE: 49ers' Nick Bosa Receives Brutal Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season