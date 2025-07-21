Ohio State Buckeyes Receives Huge Update on Elite 2027 QB Target
While fans have been focused on the 2026 recruiting cycle, the Ohio State Buckeyes and head coach Ryan Day will find out their fate with a highly-rated recruit in next year's class later this week.
Rivals' Hayes Fawcett reported on Monday that 2027 four-star quarterback Teddy Jarrard will announce his commitment on Wednesday, Jul. 24, with the Buckeyes being in the mix.
Jarrard is currently the No. 15-ranked quarterback in the 2027 recruiting class, as well as a top-30 player in the state of Georgia, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings. The 6-foot-3, 200 lbs. recruit is coming off an impressive sophomore season at North Cobb High School, throwing for 2,647 yards and 31 touchdowns while completing 72 percent of his pass attempts.
However, the Buckeyes will have an uphill battle for Jarrard, as Irish Illustrated's Eric Thomas has placed a crystal ball prediction to the Notre Dame. Along with Ohio State and the Fighting Irish, the highly-touted prospect will choose between Georgia, Michigan and Penn State. Luckily for the Day and the Buckeyes, the program's 2027 class already features one quarterback commit in four-star Brady Edmunds. The top-10 player in the state of California is the No. 6 quarterback in the class, according to 247Sports' Composite Ratings.
