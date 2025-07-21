Commanders, Terry McLaurin Situation Receives Major Update
Former Ohio State star and Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin is continuing to wait for a new deal. McLaurin is entering the final year of his contract and is willing to hold out, hold in, or request a trade to secure an extension.
McLaurin is most interested in "trying to bring a deal together, not breaking the [Commanders] apart."
The 29-year-old is coming off a great season, where he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels' top weapon as Washington made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
McLaurin has 1,000-plus yard seasons every year of his career, except for his rookie season, where he had 919 yards.
He was impactful dating back to his time with the Buckeyes. In his senior season, McLaurin hauled in 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.
He has become a star in the NFL and is deserving of a lucrative new contract. The former Ohio State star wants to stay with the Commanders, and it's crucial to finalize a deal as soon as possible to avoid it dragging on longer.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes' Value Among All NCAA Teams Revealed
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receive Startling Big Ten Prediction
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Receives Huge Update on Elite 2027 QB Target
MORE: 49ers' Nick Bosa Receives Brutal Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season
MORE: Insider's Expectations for Ohio State QB Julian Sayin are Alarming