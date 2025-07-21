Buckeyes Now

49ers' Nick Bosa Receives Brutal Ranking Ahead of 2025 Season

San Francisco 49ers star and Ohio State legend Nick Bosa has received a brutal ranking.

Jun 11, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) participates in a pass rush drill during a team OTA at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images
San Francisco 49ers star pass rusher and Ohio State legend Nick Bosa was ranked low on Pro Football Network's top 100 player rankings.

They ranked Bosa as the 69th best player in the NFL, down from 13th in the 2024 season.

"If these rankings were based on name alone, Nick Bosa would be much higher, but it’s not. He still deserves to be here, though, as his impact extends beyond the box score. Last season, he earned his fifth Pro Bowl nod after recording 52 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 24 quarterback hits, and 9.0 sacks in 14 games."

Bosa's numbers weren't as impressive as years prior, but they could jump back up as Robert Saleh returns to the 49ers as the Defensive Coordinator.

Bosa had the best year of his career in 2022 when he won the Defensive Player of the Year award and led the league with 18.5 sacks.

Bosa was also impactful during his time with the Buckeyes. Across 30 games over three seasons, he had 77 total tackles, 29 tackles for loss, and 17 sacks.

The former Ohio State star will look to be one of the top pass rushers in the NFL in the 2025 season and prove Pro Football Network's ranking wrong.

