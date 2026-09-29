Positive Jayden Daniels Injury Update Doesn't Change Colts vs. Commanders Odds in NFL Week 4

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels suffered a dislocated elbow in Week 2 against the Dallas Cowboys, putting his status for the coming weeks in question.

The former No. 2 overall pick sat out the team's Week 3 win over the Seattle Seahawks, but he was not placed on injured reserve. That alone is a positive sign for the 1-2 Commanders, as it signals that he could return to action in less than four weeks.

Now, it appears Daniels will be able to practice ahead of the team's Week 4 matchup in London against the Indianapolis Colts.

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn revealed that Daniels will return to practice and make the trip to London for Sunday's game.

Jayden Daniels is returning to practice this week and will make the trip to London with the Commanders, per head coach Dan Quinn. A good sign. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) September 28, 2026

Earlier this month, it was reported that Daniels was "unlikely" to play in Week 4, but it appears the former No. 2 overall pick has an outside chance of suiting up against the Colts.

If Daniels is unable to go, the Commanders will once again turn to veteran Marcus Mariota, who had an awesome game in Sunday's win over the defending champion Seahawks. Mariota completed 19 of his 31 passes for 183 yards and three scores while adding five carries for 11 yards on the ground.

A former first-round pick himself, Mariota is a very capable backup that could lead the Commanders to an upset win over a Colts team that is just 28th in the NFL in EPA/Play on defense this season.

Oddsmakers have set the Commanders as 3.5-point underdogs in this Week 4 matchup, and that line has not moved even with Daniels expected to practice in Week 4. DraftKings Sportsbook has set the Commanders as +154 underdogs to win this game, even though they upset the Seahawks as 7.5-point dogs in Week 3.

The lack of movement in the odds is an indication that the betting market expects Daniels to sit at least one more week. Still, a return to practice -- even in a limited fashion -- would be a huge step forward for the star quarterback.

Prior to going down with his elbow injury in Week 2, Daniels had completed 11 of 17 passes against Dallas for 96 yards and a score. He threw a pair of touchdowns in the Week 1 loss to Philadelphia and has completed 56.9 percent of his passes for 260 yards in the 2026 campaign.

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