Julian Sayin's Breakout Could Change Ohio State's Entire Offensive Ceiling

Following Ohio State’s 42-19 triumph over Illinois, Julian Sayin’s continuous growth as a quarterback has shone through.

Like the beacon of hope the Buckeyes need, Sayin threw for 367 yards and four touchdowns against Illinois, delivering his most complete performance of the season so far in a high-profile contest.

What else stood out was something head coach Ryan Day has been challenging Sayin to do, and it’s vital for a QB to have when on the field.

"Just take the next step as a leader, as a competitor," Day said before the Illinois game. "Just go put it all on the field today. I expect him to do that."

Sayin’s elevated ceiling – and it knows no limits

Sayin showed another dimension to his game in Ohio State’s Week 4 win, and it could have a significant impact on the Buckeyes’ offense moving forward.

The passing attack was the headline of the day, but Sayin’s willingness to use his legs may have been the most encouraging development. It’s a part of his game Ohio State didn’t see much of last season, and it could give the offense another weapon to work with.

Sayin completed 27 of 36 passes for four touchdowns and added a rushing touchdown on seven carries for 29 yards. More importantly, the junior QB showed a willingness to leave the pocket and take what the defense gave him.

That was clear to see on a key third-down scramble in the first half, when Sayin tucked the ball and picked up the necessary yards instead of forcing a throw.

That kind of play represents real growth for a QB who had zero rushing touchdowns last season. Sayin already has two this year, and it’s clear Ohio State’s coaching staff made running the ball a point of emphasis heading into the matchup with Illinois.

“I would say that we’ve talked about it, Day said afterwards. “But yeah, I mean, one of our jobs as coaches is to challenge, challenge coaches, coaches challenge players, players challenge players.

“Sometimes the players will challenge the coaches. I thought you knew I like it when that happens. I love it when players challenge coaches. I think we need that a little more. But yeah, for sure, we challenged Julian this past week, and I thought he responded.”

Adding Sayin as a legitimate rushing threat gives an already dangerous Ohio State offense another dimension. Jeremiah Smith exploded for 217 receiving yards against Illinois, and if Sayin continues to make defenses account for him as a runner, it could create even more opportunities in the passing game.

The Buckeyes finished with 518 total yards, showcasing what the offense can look like when Sayin is willing and able to make plays with his legs. Defenses already have plenty to worry about when facing Ohio State’s passing attack; adding a mobile quarterback to the equation only makes the challenge more difficult.

Through four games, Sayin has thrown for 1,206 yards, 10 touchdowns and just one interception. If he can maintain that level of play while continuing to make plays on the ground, Ohio State’s offense has another element it can lean on throughout the season.

Saturday’s performance was a step forward for Sayin. If his legs continue to be a consistent part of his game, the Buckeyes’ offense could be capable of reaching another level.