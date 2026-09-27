Jeremiah Smith Just Gave NFL Scouts Another Reason to Believe He's a Top 10 Pick

Smith had 12 catches for 217 yards and 4 touchdowns, as Illinois had no answer for number 4 in the Scarlet and Gray.

Ever since his freshman campaign, Smith has had lots of pressure to live up to how dominant a season he had in his last two seasons.

In his freshman year, he recorded 76 catches for 1,315 yards and 15 touchdowns, immediately making his presence known and showing that he would be a problem for opposing defenses for years to come.

After winning the national championship over Notre Dame, 34-23, in 2024, he continued to make his mark, playing a big role in the victory by converting a crucial first down in the fourth quarter.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) makes a catch against Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (29) in the fourth quarter during the College Football Playoff National Championship at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on January 20, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The next season he would put up 87 catches for 1,243 yards and 12 touchdowns but as a team fell to Miami in the playoffs 24-14 and that was a low point for that team last season after high expectations to go back-to-back.

Smith had another great jump last year, but the highlight of the season was finally beating Michigan 27-9 after losing 4 consecutive years.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) catches a touchdown pass in front of Michigan Wolverines defensive back Zeke Berry (10) during the NCAA football game at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Mich. on Nov. 29, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

He has made stride after stride each year to get better and so far this season he has made his case for the Heisman. He has posted 33 catches for 617 yards and 7 touchdowns.

Next season he will be draft-eligible, and with what he has done in the last few years and what he could potentially do in the next few weeks, he could increase his draft stock to potentially top 5.

His ability at 6-foot-4, 224 pounds to use his size and athleticism makes him almost unstoppable. He has great route-running skills, most notably his most recent highlight against Illinois, where he made the defender do a full spin cycle.

Jeremiah Smith just settled ALL DEBATES, he is the GREATEST WR prospect ever.



• 12 receptions (career-high)

• 217 receiving yards (career-high)

• 4 receiving TD’s (career-high)



The Buckeyes WR was UNSTOPPABLE in the GREATEST game of his career 🤯🍿 pic.twitter.com/DhJLDREfJc — Rookie Watch (@RookieWatxh) September 26, 2026

The biggest challenge for Smith will be to make sure he stays healthy and does not have any injuries that hurt his draft stock.

There is no question he will be the first non-quarterback drafted and will most likely make an immediate impact on whatever team drafts him. Not only is he elite on the field, but off the field. Smith is constantly praised for his leadership and drive to continue to become a better player and person, and you do not hear anything bad about him.

The Scarlet and Gray look to keep the momentum going as they will play number 17-ranked Iowa in Kinnick Stadium, as once again another ranked matchup for the Buckeyes on the road in a hostile environment.

The last time they faced a ranked team was against number 1Texas and lost 24-23 after giving up 21 in the 4th quarter.

The question will be whether the Buckeyes will be able to rely enough on Jeremiah Smith to have another standout performance.