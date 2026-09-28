Giants' Super Bowl Odds Remain Unchanged After J.J. McCarthy Trade With Vikings

The New York Giants made a massive move to upgrade their quarterback depth in the 2026 season, as they reportedly are trading for former first-round pick J.J. McCarthy in a deal with the Minnesota Vikings. New York will send a fifth-round selection back to Minnesota.

The move comes after New York's 12-7 win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 3 with Jameis Winston under center, and it gives New York another option at quarterback with starter Jaxson Dart out for the regular season after he suffered a knee injury in Week 2.

Trade: Vikings are sending J.J. McCarthy to the New York Giants, sources me, @rapsheet and @mikegarafolo. pic.twitter.com/naQOQ6zhzC — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 28, 2026

Even though the Giants are adding another option at quarterback alongside Winston, oddsmakers aren't buying it. New York remains +15000 to win the Super Bowl, which is currently the sixth-worst price at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Prior to Dart's injury, the Giants were +4500 to win the Super Bowl, but they've taken a considerable stpe back in the futrues market, even with their Week 3. New York is +365 to make the playoffs and +810 to win the NFC East in the 2026 campaign.

The lack of movement to New York's Super Bowl odds is a sign that the betting market doesn't value McCarthy at all when it comes to a choice between him for Winston.

McCarthy was selected in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, but he missed his rookie season with a knee injury. He won the starting job for Minnesota in the 2025 season and really struggled, dealing with multiple injuries in the process.

In 10 starts last season, McCarthy led the Vikings to a 6-4 record, but he completed just 57.6 percent of his passes and threw more interceptions (12) than touchdowns (11). The Vikings decided to bring in Kyler Murray in the offseason to compete with McCarthy, and that didn't end well for the former Michigan star.

This season, the Vikings named veteran Carson Wentz as the backup to Murray, pushing McCarthy to third on the depth chart. It appears the Vikings felt comfortable enough to move on from a player they previously invested a ton in, especially since they started this season 3-0. Don't forget, Minnesota let Sam Darnold walk to Seattle before the 2025 season since McCarthy was waiting in the wings.

It's unclear if the Giants plan to start McCarthy this season, but they've scored just 18 points in the two games that Winston has played in during the 2026 campaign.

The Giants are hoping that one of McCarthy or Winston can at least be serviceable enough for them to get into the playoffs. There is a chance Dart could be ready to play by then, but it's a long shot that the Giants survive a tough schedule to reach the postseason.

New York is still an underdog at home in Week 4 against the Arizona Cardinals.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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