Cincinnati Bengals Sign Former Ohio State Cornerback Eli Apple

The sixth-year cornerback is returning to the Buckeye State.

The Cincinnati Bengals have signed former Ohio State cornerback Eli Apple to a one-year deal, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

The No. 10 overall pick of the New York Giants in the 2016 NFL Draft, Apple has also played for the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers. He’s appeared in 57 games over five seasons, including 48 starts, and has recorded 219 tackles, 33 pass break ups, five fumble recoveries, three interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Apple, who helped Ohio State to a national championship as a redshirt freshman in 2014 and was the most valuable defensive player of the 2016 Fiesta Bowl as a junior, becomes the sixth former Buckeye on the Bengals’ roster, joining defensive end Sam Hubbard, safety Vonn Bell and offensive linemen Billy Price, Michael Jordan and Isaiah Prince – seventh if you include quarterback Joe Burrow, who played for Ohio State before transferring to LSU ahead of his redshirt junior season.

-----

You may also like:

Tony Alford, Six Scholarship Running Backs Address the Media During Spring Practice

Ohio State Center Harry Miller Limited In Spring Practice

Ohio State’s Early Enrollees Receive Jersey Numbers

Ryan Day Previews Start of Spring Practice

Ohio State Safety Marcus Hooker Charged with OVI, Suspended From Football Team

Jim Mora Jr. Praises Justin Fields, Says He's Ready for Big NFL Future

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook