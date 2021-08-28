J.K. Dobbins Suffers Apparent Left Knee Injury

The former Buckeye got banged up in the Baltimore Ravens preseason game against Washington and needed help getting off the field

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins suffered an apparent knee injury on in the first quarter of Baltimore's preseason game on Saturday afternoon.

The current Baltimore Ravens running back took a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, ran to the left hand side of the field and was tackled by two Washington defenders. When he went down, his left knee appeared to hyper-extend. You can see the injury in the video below.

Dobbins needed help getting off the field, as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg whatsoever. He was taken directly to the medical tent on the field before he was carted to the locker room for further examination. The severity of his injury is not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

