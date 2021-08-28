August 28, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBuckeyes In the NFLBasketballNewsRecruitingSI.com
Search

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Apparent Left Knee Injury vs. Washington

The former Buckeye got banged up in the Baltimore Ravens preseason game against Washington and needed help getting off the field
Author:
Publish date:

Former Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins suffered an apparent knee injury on in the first quarter of Baltimore's preseason game on Saturday afternoon.

The current Baltimore Ravens running back took a screen pass from Lamar Jackson, ran to the left hand side of the field and was tackled by two Washington defenders. When he went down, his left knee appeared to hyper-extend. You can see the injury in the video below.

Dobbins needed help getting off the field, as he was unable to put any weight on his left leg whatsoever. He was taken directly to the medical tent on the field before he was carted to the locker room for further examination. The severity of his injury is not immediately known.

This is a developing story.

-----

You may also like:

2022 Texas Defensive End Omari Abor Lists Ohio State Among Final Schools

2022 Florida DE Shemar Stewart Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Ravens Trade Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade To Patriots

Anonymous NFL Agents Split On Urban Meyer's Success With Jacksonville Jaguars

Report: 2022 Ohio State WR Commit Kyion Grayes Suffers Elbow Injury

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!
Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel
Follow Brendan on Twitter: @BrendanGulick22
Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI
Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook

J.K. Dobbins
Buckeyes In The NFL

J.K. Dobbins Suffers Apparent Left Knee Injury

Thayer Munford
Football

Ohio State OT Thayer Munford Reacts To Being Named Block "O" Jersey Recipient

Thayer Munford
Football

OT Thayer Munford Named Ohio State's Block "O" Jersey Recipient

Ryan Day Trey Sermon
Football

Season Preview: Ohio State's Quest for a Fifth Straight Big Ten Title Begins Thursday

Kamryn Babb Nebraska 1
Football

WR Kamryn Babb's Leadership Earns Him Ohio State Captaincy Despite Injury History

Omari Abor
Recruiting

2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Lists Ohio State Among Final 5 Schools

C.J. Stroud
Football

Buckeye Breakdown Podcast: Previewing Ohio State's 2021 Season

Shemar Stewart
Recruiting

2022 Florida DE Shemar Stewart Includes Ohio State In Top 5