2022 Florida DE Shemar Stewart Includes Ohio State In Top 5

Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star defensive end Shemar Stewart celebrated the launch of his personal website on Thursday night by including Ohio State in his top five alongside Clemson, Georgia, Miami (Fla.) and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-5 and 260-pound Stewart, who is considered the third-best defensive lineman and No. 8 prospect overall in the class of 2022, landed an offer from the Buckeyes clear back in April 2020 and then finally took an unofficial visit to Columbus for a one-day camp this past June.

During that visit, Stewart spent time with head coach Ryan Day and conducted a one-on-one workout with defensive line coach Larry Johnson. That clearly left an impact.

“I really like Coach Johnson,” Stewart told On3. “He is an amazing coach and a great teacher. I can see why people call him the legend.”

Stewart, who unofficially visited all five of his finalists this summer, also took an official visit to LSU, which did not make the cut for his services. He has four official visits remaining.

The Hurricanes are viewed as the favorite in his recruitment at this time, so the Buckeyes will need to get him back on campus if they want a shot at landing his pledge. If that happens, it would be unwise to bet against Johnson.

That said, Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment along the defensive line. Stewart is among the top options at end, where the Buckeyes are hoping to land two or three players from a group that also includes Philadelphia Imhotep Institute Charter four-star Enai White; Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Kenyatta Jackson; and Duncanville, Texas, five-star Omari Abor.

As for what Stewart, who had 15 sacks during his sophomore season but saw his junior season cut short due to an undisclosed injury, brings to the table, here is scouting report from SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia.

“One of the tougher evaluations nationally, from a position projection perspective, Stewart would be among the best ranked on the edge or as an interior defensive lineman,” Garcia said. “What pushed it over the top to keep him on the edge, where he has the most experience, is the sheer athleticism and length.

“Yes, Stewart has added to his frame and could work inside this fall with plenty of effectiveness, but his bend, balance and comfort lies on the outside. The Miami native hasn't sacrificed twitch as he has added good mass, with enough polish to continue to win with speed and/or counter with power. Improved work with his hands could take his game to the level that could push him to the top of the list.”

-----

You may also like:

Ravens Trade Former Ohio State CB Shaun Wade To Patriots

Anonymous NFL Agents Split On Urban Meyer's Success With Jacksonville Jaguars

Report: 2022 Ohio State WR Commit Kyion Grayes Suffers Elbow Injury

2023 Georgia DE Lebbeus Overton Includes Ohio State In Top 12

How Ohio State's Vaccine Mandate Impacts The Buckeyes' Football Program

ACC, Big Ten, Pac-12 Formally Announce Alliance Between Conferences

-----

Be sure to stay locked into BuckeyesNow all the time!

Join the BuckeyesNow community!

Subscribe to the BuckeyesNow YouTube channel

Follow Andrew on Twitter: @AndrewMLind

Follow BuckeyesNow on Twitter: @BuckeyesNowSI

Like and follow BuckeyesNow on Facebook!