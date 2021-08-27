2022 Texas DE Omari Abor Lists Ohio State Among Final 5 Schools

The Buckeyes remain in the running for one of the nation’s most sought-after defenders.

Duncanville, Texas, five-star defensive end Omari Abor included Ohio State in his top five on Friday afternoon alongside Alabama, LSU, Texas and Texas A&M.

The 6-foot-4 and 240-pound Abor, who is considered the second-best edge defender and No. 18 prospect overall in the class of 2022, picked up an offer from the Buckeyes last November. He then made his way to campus for the first and only time for an official visit the weekend of June 4-6.

Abor was joined on the visit by several of Ohio State’s commitments and top targets and got to spend a considerable amount of time with head coach Ryan Day and defensive line coach Larry Johnson, who is – to nobody’s surprise – the biggest reason why he’s considering the Buckeyes.

“Ohio State produces freak athletes at the defensive end position every year, and that really says a lot,“ Abor told On3. “All I can say is Coach Johnson is that dude.”

Abor also took official visits this summer to LSU on June 11-13, Oklahoma on June 18-20 and Alabama on June 25-27, as well as an unofficial visit to Texas A&M on July 31. It’s somewhat shocking to see the Sooners not included among his final schools, as they were long viewed as the biggest threat in his recruitment.

Despite using most of his official visits, Abor doesn’t plan to make a decision until after his senior season, which begins this evening with a game against Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei. The Buckeyes will certainly look to get him back on campus for an unofficial visit this fall as a result – and for good reason.

“(Abor has) a strong combination of technical ability and instincts off the edge, the Texan can win in many ways,” SI All-American director of recruiting John Garcia said. “The first step and edge bending ability is obvious, but a closer look at how Abor combines it with his hands is where he becomes special. Advanced hand-fighting and block-shedding ability allow him to pressure the passer and/or gear down and play the run, even getting his hands on ball carriers well down the line of scrimmage at times.

“Abor is as disruptive as it gets in high school football, with that knack for making a play in the backfield and attacking the ball in the process -- not to mention doing it against some of the best prep competition anywhere. Few at any position have a stronger floor than he.”

That said, Ohio State is still looking for its first commitment along the defensive line for the current recruiting cycle, with Abor; Imhotep Institute Charter four-star Enai White; Opa Locka (Fla.) Monsignor Pace five-star Shemar Stewart; and Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep four-star Kenyatta Jackson among the staff’s top targets at end.

