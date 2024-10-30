Former Ohio State Star Leads NFL In QB Pressures
As Ohio State's current defensive front continues to get some questions about their lack of sacks and pressures so far this season, one former Buckeyes edge rusher has been dominant at the next level.
Nick Bosa has been the star pass rusher for the San Francisco 49ers for quite a while. This season has been no different.
Although Bosa's 4.5 sacks so far this season only have him tied for No. 20, according to Pro Football Focus, he leads the league in quarterback pressures. Through eight games, Bosa has accounted for 46 pressures.
This is one more than former Michigan Wolverine and Detroit Lions star Aidan Hutchinson. Hutchinson's mark of 45 is extremely impressive considering he did it in five games prior to a season-ending injury.
Zach Allen of the Denver Broncos and Jonathan Greenard of the Houston Texans are the only other players to account for over 40 pressures so far this season.
As Bosa looks to continue to generate pressure on opposing quarterbacks, he will attempt to terrorize Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers next. Following that game, the 49ers will have a tough three game stretch with matchups against the Seattle Seahawks, Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills.
In order for the 49ers defense to have some success these next few weeks, Bosa's presence will need to be felt.
The pressures are a good thing because they keep opposing quarterbacks from having any time. If Bosa can start turning more of those pressures into sacks, then he could still have a realistic shot at leading the league in sacks this season.
He will need to play some catchup though as big Dexter Lawrence II of the New York Giants leads the way with nine.