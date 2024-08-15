Former Ohio State Buckeyes WR Shining In Joint Practices
Marvin Harrison Jr. was one of the most NFL-ready college wide receivers in recent memory. In his final season with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Harrison won the Biletnikoff Award after hauling in 67 receptions for 1,211 yards and 14 touchdowns.
As a prospect, Harrison's size, speed, hands and body control were all impressive features in his game. The coveted receiver was then the first non-quarterback selected in the 2024 NFL Draft, when the Arizona Cardinals snagged him with pick No. 4.
Even though the general expectation is that Harrison will likely lead Arizona's receiver room as Kyler Murray's favorite target, the rookie phenom is still turning heads in joint practices against the Indianapolis Colts.
Kenny Moore II is often regarded as one of the best nickel corners in the NFL and on Wednesday he was given the tough task of guarding Harrison in one-on-one drills. The Athletic's Ted Nguyen posted a video on social media of the rookie sensation utilizing his savvy route running against the eight-year NFL veteran.
Harrison started to run a crossing route but then put his foot in the ground, turned and left Moore in the dust while heading towards the sideline.
Colts fans are familiar with witnessing a Harrison wide receiver shine as a route runner. Marvin Harrison Jr's father, Marvin Harrison, spent his entire 13-year NFL career in Indianapolis. In that time he tallied 1,102 receptions for 14,580 yards and 128 touchdowns on his way to the NFL Hall of Fame in 2016.
As for watching Marvin Harrison Jr. cut up their defense, that is a sight that may continue the rest of this week. After a few more days of joint practices, the Cardinals and Colts will play a preseason game on Saturday.
The NFL should be on high alert because the former Ohio State superstar has the talent to immediately cement himself as a top wide receiver in the league.