Former Ohio State quarterback officially benched in NFL
It was just a few seasons ago when Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields was one of the most electric prospects in all of college football. The Buckeyes were always dominant with him, and he was a consistent Heisman candidate.
Fields’ NFL career hasn’t had the same level of success. He found himself on a third team this season, with the hopes of finally changing things around.
Instead, things only got worse. The New York Jets have now officially announced Fields will be benched in favor of the veteran Tyrod Taylor for the foreseeable future.
This news comes after a 27-14 loss against the New England Patriots where Fields was under 60% completion for 116 yards and a score, while rushing for 67 and another touchdown. He also took two sacks in the game.
This offseason, the Jets signed Fields to a two-year, $40 million contract to try and solve their quarterback situation. Instead, Fields hasn’t been able to get the passing game going, leading the Jets to a 2-8 record.
In nine games played this year, Fields has just 1259 yards and seven touchdowns, while throwing one pick. He also ran for 383 yards and four scores.
While his stats have never been abysmal, it’s the lack of success the offense is able to find when he’s on the field. Fields has struggled to get through progressions in his NFL career. This season Fields is ninth among quarterbacks with 100 pass attempts, but is tied for fourth among the most sacked quarterbacks with 27.
Fields hasn’t been making incorrect reads, he’s just been too slow to get to his second and third option, forcing him to either try to scramble or take a sack too often.
The Jets head coach Aaron Glenn has been vocal about wanting Fields to develop as a passer, and not rely on running.
When Fields played at Ohio State, he thrived in the Buckeyes system, being able to make reads consistently. He threw for 3273 yards and 41 touchdowns in his lone full season, throwing just three picks. He also scrambled for 484 yards and four touchdowns.
During the COVID shortened 2020 year, Fields still threw 2100 yards and 22 touchdowns, though his pick totals went up to six. He added five rushing touchdowns.
That success led the Chicago Bears to draft him in the first round. Fields found success in small bunches there, including a sophomore season where he ran for 1143 yards and eight touchdowns. As a passer though, Fields surpassed 2500 yards just once, and never threw at least 20 touchdowns in a season.
That led to the Bears eventually moving on for Caleb Williams. Fields found a new short-term home with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He played well there, leading the Steelers to a 4-2 record in his time. He would still lose the starting job to Russell Wilson there, and the Steelers wouldn’t bring him back on a second contract.
That brings Fields to New York, where it seems his time may already be over. The rest of Fields’ NFL career may be in danger, but he’ll always be remembered as a legend for his time with the Buckeyes.