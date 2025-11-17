Aaron Glenn, Jets to Make Major Change at Quarterback
The Jets are making a change at quarterback.
According to multiple reports, New York is turning to backup Tyrod Taylor under center for its Week 12 contest against the Ravens and as a result, will be sending Justin Fields to the bench.
The move comes following the team’s 27–14 loss to the Patriots last Thursday night, a game in which Fields threw for just 116 yards on 15-for-26 passing. He also accounted for two total touchdowns in the defeat.
Fields has struggled to get New York’s passing game going for most of the season, finishing with fewer than 100 passing yards in four of his nine starts while posting an overall passer rating of 89.5. He signed a two-year, $40 million deal with the Jets last spring—a contract that guarantees him $20 million in 2025 and another $10 million in ’26—and, as NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero noted, his benching likely points to a bigger move coming at quarterback for New York this offseason.
New York sold off two of its top players in CB Sauce Gardner and DT Quinnen Williams at the trade deadline earlier this month, bringing in three first-round picks over the next two years in return—a haul that positions the Jets to make a significant splash next April.
For now, though, New York is 2–8 on the year and with Taylor now under center, will head to Baltimore this Sunday for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff.