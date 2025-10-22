Former Ohio State running back emerges as breakout star with NFL team
Quinshon Judkins has been on a tear since entering the NFL.
The former Ohio State running back is coming off an incredible 80-yard, three-touchdown performance over the Miami Dolphins. His efforts directly helped the team find win No. 2 on the 2025 season in the 31-6 result.
But this isn't anything new for Judkins.
He was taken in the 2025 NFL Draft with the Cleveland Browns' 36th overall selection in the second round. He later signed a four-year rookie contract in early September.
After he was cleared pending legal issues, the Browns brought the running back into the mix in Week Two against the Baltimore Ravens. In the loss, he rushed 10 times for 61 yards, setting up the next few weeks for him to emerge. Through the next three weeks, he took off for over 80 yards rushing in each game and found the endzone twice, including 110 yards against the Minnesota Vikings.
He now has 109 rushes for 467 yards and five touchdowns on the ground, alongside nine receptions for 62 yards receiving.
In college, he split time and reps with running back TreVeyon Henderson, but now with the Browns, that offense is pretty much just his.
Henderson is currently spending time with the New England Patriots in a loaded running back room. He has shown glimpses of being a dominant NFL back, but certainly has to make up some ground on the depth chart.
Outside of Judkins, the Browns have a very stagnant, low-explosiveness offense that features rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading the charge. He has 546 yards passing and three touchdowns on a 59.8% completion mark. Due to Gabriel still trying to adapt to the professional level, the team has heavily leaned on Judkins to be the Browns' workhorse.
In his last year with the Buckeyes, Judkins was used to splitting time and getting a good chunk of rest. He took a total of 194 attempts on the ground for 1,060 yards and 14 touchdowns. He also stayed involved in the receiving game, bringing in 22 catches for 161 yards and two scores.
When comparing those numbers to his current marks in Cleveland, one thing is obvious.
Judkins is moving into uncharted usage territory.
The Browns will have to be careful. He is currently on pace to have upwards of 300 carries on the year, which for a young running back is good for development but can also cause injury. Judkins had Henderson which allowed for both to nearly be at full strength at any given time.
If the Browns want to use Judkins to his fullest potential, they may want to start giving more carries and reps to the rest of the running back room, including former Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson.
However, in Sampson's short time on the field, he hasn't done much.
Even if the rest of the Cleveland Browns' offense looks strugglesome, Judkins has shown that his time at Ohio State set him up for success. His ceiling is high, and his skillset is growing; the only question is if he can build upon the momentum he has created.
Judkins will next step foot on an NFL playing field this coming Sunday, Oct. 26, at 1:00 p.m. against the Patriots.
This will mark the first time Judkins and Henderson, the former Buckeye running back duo, will meet up at the next level.