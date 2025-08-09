Former Ohio State Buckeyes' Star TreVeyon Henderson Had "Eye-Opening' Performance
What did we learn from a few meaningless preseason games? Well, one thing is for sure, and that is that former Ohio State Buckeyes star TreVeyon Henderson is going to shine at the NFL level. From his first NFL action, a 100-yard kickoff return, we saw his speed and dynamic changing of pace help destroy opposing defenses.
Henderson was a huge big-play back with the Buckeyes. He rushed for 1,248 yards as a freshman and continued that despite sharing time with Quinshon Judkins as a senior. Henderson ended last season with 1,106 rushing yards and a 7.1 yards per carry, which ranked as the highest in the Big Ten.
While Henderson didn't crack the first round like some of his other teammates, he was selected 38th overall by the New England Patriots. In his first NFL action, a massive 48-18 win over the Washington Commanders, Henderson dominated.
Here's what NFL.com's Grant Gordon took away from the game.
"Good to meet you, Mr. Henderson. In a blur, TreVeyon Henderson began a new era in Patriots football with a 100-yard highlight to remember. On the opening kickoff, the 2025 second-round pick took the ball on the goal line and sprinted left through a gaping lane, ran through an arm tackle, steered right, barely bristled at another arm-tackle attempt and sprinted to six for a 100-yard kickoff return score. Of course it’s the preseason, but Henderson exhibited his game-breaking ability as quickly as humanly possible. It also kicked off a dominant preseason performance for the Pats and an eye-opening one for Henderson, who also broke off an 18-yard run. In what’s been the brightest highlight so far in an infant preseason, Pats fans are no doubt hoping it’s the first of many to come for Mr. Henderson and New England," Gordon wrote.
How did Henderson finish the battle?
Henderson was used often, but he arguably should've played a bigger role. He finished with one carry for 18 yards, the kickoff return, and then three receptions for 12 yards, catching each of his targets.
That said, here's a video of his kickoff return.
Henderson, who has been outspoken about his faith, spoke on that impact on him after the game.
"But the biggest thing is I try to keep my eyes on, is the Lord," Henderson said following the game. That's where he brings his motivation from.
The Patriots will take the field to battle the Minnesota Vikings in their second preseason bout.