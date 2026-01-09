Former Ohio State star earns NFC Defensive Player of the Month

Many former Ohio State players performed well in the NFL this season, including pass rusher Chase Young with the New Orleans Saints.

Young appeared in 12 games, finishing with 10 sacks, but his last five weeks of the season put him on the map.

The 26-year-old pass rusher tallied five sacks in the final four games of the season. During that time, the Saints secured three victories, and Young's performance was crucial in helping New Orleans get back in the win column.

The NFL announced on Thursday that Young has been named the NFC Defensive Player of the Month for December, recognizing his outstanding performance during that time.

Young just wrapped up his sixth NFL season and second with the Saints. When Young left Ohio State to enter the NFL Draft in 2019, many people viewed him as the best overall non-quarterback in the draft.

The Washington Commanders selected Young with the No. 2 pick and would likely have been the first overall pick if the Cincinnati Bengals hadn’t needed a quarterback to take Joe Burrow.

Young got off to an impressive start in his first season with Washington, finishing with 12.5 sacks and earning the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Unfortunately, he appeared in only 12 games combined in 2021 and 2022 due to a torn ACL.

In the middle of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers traded for Young, but he subsequently left for New Orleans in free agency. It always seemed unlikely that he would reach the level of play he showcased during his rookie season, but this new opportunity could be the breakthrough he has been looking for.

The Saints' executive vice president and general manager, Mickey Loomis, was impressed by Young's season.

“First impression is that I wish he would’ve been able to play 17 games, because I think," Loomis said on Sunday. "when he came back after Week 5, that really impacted our defense and the way they performed from that point forward was pretty spectacular, I thought, and Brandon Staley and the entire coaching staff did a great job. The players bought in to the scheme and the system and just every week it felt like they got better and better and all the way through the end of the season, so that was impressive.”

There's a chance another Buckeye pass rusher could join Young: Arvell Reesewho could be a first-round pick for the Saints this offseason.

Hopefully, Young can carry over his performance from the end of this season into next, because the Saints could be legitimate NFC South contenders at his highest level.