Former Ohio State Star Gets Honest About Steelers' Aaron Rodgers

Former Ohio State star Will Howard shared his thoughts on Steelers teammate Aaron Rodgers.

Ben Cooper

Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Jul 24, 2025; Latrobe, PA, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Will Howard (18) participates in drills during training camp at Saint Vincent College. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
Former Ohio State star and Pittsburgh Steelers rookie Will Howard revealed his thoughts on teammate and future Hall of Famer, Aaron Rodgers.

"You see a guy that's bought in. He's sitting around and he's taking time to sit with his teammates and talk with us -- and guys like me -- and he just looks happy. He's got a smile on his face and he's just been great, man," Howard said.

The Steelers selected Howard in the sixth round of the NFL Draft, and he will sit behind Rodgers in his rookie campaign.

Howard is coming off an incredible season at Ohio State, where he led the Buckeyes to win the National Championship. In that season, he completed 73 percent of his passes for 4,010 yards, 35 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He also rushed for 226 yards and seven touchdowns.

He was an efficient and accurate quarterback for the Buckeyes, limiting turnovers and distributing the ball to his receivers downfield.

As he moves to the NFL, Howard is in a great spot with the Steelers. The former Ohio State star gets to learn behind Rodgers and potentially take over as the starting quarterback next season.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

