Former Buckeyes Star QB Opens Up About New-Look Team
Entering his third NFL season, Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud discussed the team's significant offensive changes and whether the revamped unit will impact his development and the team's aspirations in 2025. Stroud, who guided the Texans to consecutive playoff berths, spoke with optimism during the club's opening training camp media availability Wednesday at NRG Stadium.
The former Ohio State Buckeyes QB praised the front office's bold moves this offseason to fortify both the receiving corps and the offensive line. "I'm grateful that we're trying to fix things and get things squared away," Stroud stated. "I'm trying to lift those guys up every day."
Texans general manager Nick Caserio overhauled Houston's offensive line through multiple moves this offseason. Among the changes, the Texans traded away Laremy Tunsil and Kenyon Green, and released Shaq Mason, marking a significant shift in the team's offensive line personnel.
To rebuild the unit, the Texans signed veterans Cam Robinson and Trent Brown, added guard Laken Tomlinson and acquired Ed Ingram via trade. The team also drafted Minnesota standout Aireontae Ersery in the second round as a potential short-term impact player and long-term left tackle project, adding additional competition along the line.
With Stefon Diggs and Robert Woods departing in free agency and Tank Dell sidelined due to injury, the Texans stressed adding depth at wide receiver. The team added Christian Kirk and Justin Watson, and drafted Iowa State's star receiver duo, Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel, over the offseason.
Stroud singled out the rookies for their maturity and work ethic. "They've come in with a great mindset," Stroud commented. "I'm really excited to see those guys' growth and see them take a step forward each and every day."
Under new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, Stroud's responsibilities have expanded. Stroud views this increased ownership as a leadership opportunity. "I think it's an opportunity to grow," the QB stated. "I think that gives me another edge."
C.J. Stroud hopes his personal development, combined with improved protection and new offensive weapons, will translate to success in his third NFL season. Stroud added, "I just want consistent wins."