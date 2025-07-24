Former Ohio State Star Named Once Again in NFL Trade Rumors
Washington Commanders wide receiver and former Ohio State star Terry McLaurin is in trade rumors again amid his contract holdout.
McLaurin was named as one of the top 15 trade candidates in the NFL during training camp. The 29-year-old wideout is entering the final year of his contract and is holding out for an extension.
In the 2024 season, McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. He is one of the best wide receivers in the league and was quarterback Jayden Daniels' top weapon on the Commanders' run to the NFC Championship Game.
McLaurin has been an impactful weapon since his time with the Buckeyes. In his senior campaign at Ohio State, he had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.
In the NFL, McLaurin has blossomed into a superstar. He has played his entire career with Washington, with five 1,000-yard seasons in six years.
McLaurin and Daniels formed a great connection in the 2024 season, and it's crucial for Washington to get a deal done with their star wideout soon. If the former Ohio State star's holdout continues, a trade could be a possibility.
