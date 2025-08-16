Former Ohio State Star Has Another Strong Preseason Performance
Former Ohio State star TreVeyon Henderson has played at a high level through two preseason games. The New England Patriots' rookie running back started his career off with a bang in Week 1 of the preseason, returning the opening kick for a touchdown.
Henderson added a rush for 18 yards and three catches for 12 yards in his debut. In his second game on Saturday, Henderson was strong with four attempts for 20 yards and a touchdown.
The Patriots took Henderson with the 38th overall pick in the draft. He joins a backfield led by Rhamondre Stevenson, who is a talented player but had fumble issues in 2024.
He rushed for 801 yards and seven touchdowns last season, along with 33 receptions for 168 yards and a touchdown. However, Stevenson also fumbled seven times, and if his fumble troubles continue, Henderson will have a great opportunity to take over the backfield.
The Ohio State alum is joining a Patriots offense led by second-year quarterback Drake Maye. Maye, the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, had a promising rookie campaign. He completed 66.6 percent of his passes for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.
Maye earned a Pro Bowl nod, and with more talent around him, he's poised to take a jump. Henderson will look to solidify himself as a core piece of the Patriots' offense for years to come.
TreVeyon Henderson's Ohio State Career
Henderson had a stellar four seasons with the Buckeyes. In his freshman campaign in 2021, he rushed for 1,268 yards and 15 touchdowns, along with 27 receptions for 312 yards and four touchdowns.
Henderson only appeared in eight games in his sophomore season, rushing for 571 yards and six touchdowns. In his junior season, he rushed for 956 yards and 11 touchdowns with 19 receptions for 229 yards.
Henderson capped off his Ohio State career with a tremendous senior season, rushing for 1,016 yards and 10 touchdowns. He also hauled in 27 receptions for 284 yards and a touchdown.
Henderson was a key piece for the Buckeyes' offense as they went on to win the National Championship.
With an illustrious college career under his belt and two impressive showings in the preseason, Henderson will carve out a major role for the Patriots' offense. If Stevenson struggles with fumbles once again this season, Henderson could even emerge as the top option in the backfield for New England.
