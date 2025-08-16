Ohio State Buckeyes 2025 Opponent Preview: Rutgers Scarlet Knights
With the 2025 college football season just around the corner, it's time to take an in-depth look at the Ohio State Buckeyes' schedule prior to week one.
The Buckeyes' final home game of the 2025 regular season will be an intriguing test for head coach Ryan Day, as the program is set to take on the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in week 13. Led by head coach Greg Schiano, the Scarlet Knights managed to record their second-straight 7-6 season under the longtime coach in 2024. And with Schiano set to return a slew of his star playmakers from the previous season, Rutgers could cause Ohio State trouble late in the season.
Here's everything you need to know about the Buckeyes' week 13 matchup.
Key Returners/Additions
Returners: Athan Kaliakmanis (QB), Antwan Raymond (RB), Ian Strong (WR), Gus Zilinskas (C), Bryan Felton (LG), Kwabena Asamoah (RG), Taj White (RT), Jordan Thompson (DE), Dariel Djabome (MIKE), Bo Mascoe (CB), Kaj Sanders (SAF)
Additions: DT Sheffield (WR), Eric O'Neill (DE), Doug Blue-Eli (DT), Cam Miller (STAR), Jacobie Henderson (CB)
Rutgers' Strengths
After an impressive first season with the program in 2024, senior quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis will look to build off his progress this year. The veteran gunslinger came way of Minnesota prior to last season, and quickly proved to be a force on offense, throwing for 2,696 yards and 18 touchdowns. Kaliakmanis also displayed his duel-threat ability on the ground last year, rushing for 251 yards and three touchdowns for the Scarlet Knights. With the program set to return wide receiver Ian Strong and the addition of former North Texas standout DT Sheffield, the passing game will only improve in 2025.
Despite Rutgers losing their star left tackle Hollin Pierce to the NFL, Schiano's offensive line remains to be one of the best in the conference. The unit has combined for 83 starts throughout their collegiate careers, which is a significant boost to their offensive efforts this season. Junior Tyler Needham is projected to take over at the left tackle spot in place of Pierce, while senior center Gus Zilinskas will be the true leader up front for the Scarlet Knights.
On defense, Schiano did an excellent job of utilizing the transfer portal this offseason to improve his starting 11. Rutgers added two defensive linemen to the mix in EDGE rusher Eric O'Neill and defensive tackle Doug Blue-Eli earlier this year, giving the program much-needed help in the trenches alongside defensive ends Jordan Thompson and Jordan Walker.
In addition to the team's transfer portal haul on defense, the Scarlet Knights return their star linebacker Dariel Djabome in 2025. The highly-touted playmaker finished last season with 105 tackles, four tackles for losses and 3.5 sacks last season, making him an important piece to the program's front seven.
Rutgers' Weaknesses
While the Scarlet Knights possess a strong offensive core this season, offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca will be without his leading rusher from the prior season in Kyle Monangai. In his final year with the program, Monangai finished with an impressive 1,279 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns. But with the former standout being selected in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, Rutgers must rely on sophomore running back Antwan Raymond this year.
Luckily for Schiano and his offense, Raymond showed great promise playing behind Monangai in 2024, as he ended with 457 rushing yards and eight touchdowns on 100 carries. The fellow Big 10 Conference member also added former Florida Atlantic running back CJ Campbell this offense, who finished with 844 rushing yards last season. The combination of Raymond and Campbell will give Ciarrocca a dynamic one-two punch on the ground this season.
The Scarlet Knights' defense returns seven of the 11 starters from last season, but the unit will have to improve as a whole after a rough stretch in 2024. Rutgers allowed the second-most yards per game in the conference (393.8 yards), as well as the third-most rushing yards allowed per game (162.8 yards) last year.
Luckily for the program, Rutgers hired defensive coordinator Robb Smith this offseason. This marks his third stint with the school, and with his impressive coaching resume as the defensive coordinator for Arkansas, Minnesota and Duke, Smith could be a perfect fit under Schiano.
