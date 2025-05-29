Former Ohio State Star Josh Simmons Receives Major Injury Update From Chiefs
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Josh Simmons has received a positive injury update from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
"He's one that didn't work this week... he's further ahead than I thought he was... We've kept him out of the team stuff... He's done a good job with what we've given him. We've just got to get him in where he's going against a defense," Reid said.
This is great news as Simmons is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in October, which caused him to miss the rest of the 2024 season.
Despite his injury, Simmons was drafted by the Chiefs with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of the best left tackles in the draft and could be Kansas City's starter if he's ready to go by Week 1.
The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked 36 times in the 2024 regular season.
The former Ohio State star will be a major addition to their offensive line as the Chiefs look to protect their franchise quarterback.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Peyton Manning Doesn’t Hold Back About Ohio State Buckeyes
MORE: Key Takeaways From Ohio State Football Schedule Announcement
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Prominently Featured In College Football 26 Trailer
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Major Issue Fans Seem to be Ignoring
MORE: Ohio State Legend Receives Bold Outlook After Surprising NFL Season