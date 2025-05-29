Buckeyes Now

Former Ohio State Star Josh Simmons Receives Major Injury Update From Chiefs

Former Ohio State star Josh Simmons has received a positive injury update from the Kansas City Chiefs.

Ben Cooper

Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; OSU Head Coach Ryan Day cheers Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) as he returns to the bench during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium.
Nov 11, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; OSU Head Coach Ryan Day cheers Ohio State Buckeyes offensive lineman Josh Simmons (71) as he returns to the bench during the NCAA football game against Michigan State University at Ohio Stadium. / Brooke LaValley/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK
Former Ohio State Buckeyes star Josh Simmons has received a positive injury update from Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.

"He's one that didn't work this week... he's further ahead than I thought he was... We've kept him out of the team stuff... He's done a good job with what we've given him. We've just got to get him in where he's going against a defense," Reid said.

This is great news as Simmons is recovering from a torn patellar tendon in his left knee in October, which caused him to miss the rest of the 2024 season.

Despite his injury, Simmons was drafted by the Chiefs with the 32nd overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He was one of the best left tackles in the draft and could be Kansas City's starter if he's ready to go by Week 1.

The Chiefs are one of the best teams in the NFL, but quarterback Patrick Mahomes was sacked 36 times in the 2024 regular season.

The former Ohio State star will be a major addition to their offensive line as the Chiefs look to protect their franchise quarterback.

Ben Cooper
BEN COOPER

Ben Cooper is a sports journalist. In addition to covering the NFL, college football and college basketball in the On SI Network, he writes for LakersAllDayEveryday and covers key stories around the NBA and NFL for ClutchPoints. Ben began his sports journalism career during high school and plans to become a reporter after graduating from California Lutheran University.

