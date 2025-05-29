Ohio State Buckeyes Prominently Featured In College Football 26 Trailer
After the announcement of Ohio State Buckeyes' Jeremiah Smith being on the cover of EA's College Football 26, fans were will be excited to see their favorite players in the upcoming video game.
On Thursday, EA released the trailer of their game, which contained multiple clips of the Buckeyes.
One of the first clips featured in the trailer was head coach Ryan Day hyping up his team in the tunnel before the game. Unlike last year, College Football 26 will have real head coaches for teams, and fans have now seen multiple previews of Day in the highly-anticipated video game.
However, it's only right if EA has a clip of Buckeyes' star wideout and cover athlete Jeremiah Smith in the trailer. The sophomore had a brief spot in the montage, as he ran a similar route to the one he had during the National Championship game on 3rd and 11 to clinch the victory. This time, Smith is catching a touchdown pass against Penn State in the program's gray jersey.
Fans also got one more glimpse of Day, but this time with a little "Deja vu", as he is holding up the National Championship Trophy.
College Football 26 will be available on Jul 10.
Read More Ohio State Buckeyes News Here
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes Have Major Issue Fans Seem to be Ignoring
MORE: Ohio State Legend Receives Bold Outlook After Surprising NFL Season
MORE: Ohio State Buckeyes 2026 Target Announces Commitment Date
MORE: Ohio State is Quietly Developing a Glaring Recruiting Problem
MORE: Former Ohio State Star Could Force NFL Team to 'Open Checkbook'