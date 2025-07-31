Former Ohio State Star Makes Shocking NFL Trade Request
Former Ohio State star and Washington Commanders star Terry McLaurin has requested a trade, as there has been no progress on a contract extension.
McLaurin and the Commanders have remained far apart in contract extensions over the past few months. The 29-year-old wideout is coming off a great 2024 season, hauling in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns.
He was the top weapon for rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels as the Commanders made it all the way to the NFC Championship Game.
McLaurin has been consistently productive for the Commanders, with five 1,000+ yard seasons in his six years in the league. It would be a tough pill to swallow to move their star wideout, but if they're unable to reach a contract extension, it may be the right move.
McLaurin was a talented receiver going back to his time with Ohio State. In his senior season with the Buckeyes, he had 35 receptions for 701 yards and 11 touchdowns.
McLaurin is one of the best receivers in the NFL and could be a great addition for a team in need of an elite pass catcher. However, the team that acquires McLaurin will have to give him a lofty contract extension.
