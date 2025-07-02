Jets' Sauce Gardner Doesn't Hold Back About Justin Fields
New York Jets star Sauce Gardner revealed his thoughts on former Ohio State star and Jets teammate Justin Fields.
"Justin Fields is a DAWG," Gardner said on the Pat McAfee Show. "He's been really dialed in and he was making some unbelievable throws at OTAs."
Fields signed a two-year $40 million deal with the Jets this offseason after spending the 2024 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Fields appeared in 10 games for the Steelers, starting in six, completing 65.8 percent of his passes for 1,106 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception. He also rushed for 289 yards and five touchdowns.
The 26-year-old went 4-2 in the games he started, but the Steelers opted to start Russell Wilson for the majority of the season.
While at Ohio State, Fields played at an elite level. Across two seasons with the Buckeyes, he completed 68.4 percent of his passes for 5,373 yards, 63 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. He rushed for 867 yards and 15 touchdowns.
The former Ohio State star has all the tools to be a productive NFL quarterback. The Jets are giving Fields another chance as a full-time starter, and it's clear he's already impressing his teammates like Gardner.
