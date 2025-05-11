This NFL Team Has the Most Former Ohio State Buckeyes Stars
If you guessed the Cleveland Browns, you'd have been correct, as they have the most former Ohio State Buckeyes on their roster heading into the 2025 season. It is only fitting that Cleveland holds that title as it is located in Ohio, although technically the Cincinnati Bengals are the closest NFL franchise to Ohio Stadium.
However, many other teams are starting to become a center of Ohio State talent. The Steelers added Trey Sermon to their roster Sunday, and they also drafted Jack Sawyer and Will Howard, bringing in three Buckeyes this offseason. With Cam Heyward having been in Pittsburgh for what seems like decades, the Steel City has a plethora of former Buckeyes.
The Cardinals have six former Buckeyes as well, with well-known names like Marvin Harrison Jr., Denzel Burke and Paris Johnson Jr. on their roster. Other teams like the Jets have several too.
The Browns lead the way with seven though. Running back Quinshon Judkins was added to give them the lead during the 2025 NFL Draft. Denzel Ward, Dawand Jones and Jerome Baker are a few stars for the Browns that came out of Columbus.
That said, one can see an entire breakdown of the Buckeyes for each team at Ourlads.
While having players at the highest level in the sport might not seem important, when it comes to attracting high school talent to Columbus, having dozens of Buckeyes in the NFL certainly helps the recruiting pitch.
There will be several Buckeyes to keep an eye on in 2025, including Justin Fields, who will be with the Jets. C.J. Stroud in his third season is another one that might bounce back and see drastic improvements. Emeka Egbuka was the first player taken in the 2025 NFL Draft, so how he performs in Tampa Bay alongside Mike Evans and Chris Godwin will also be something to watch out for.