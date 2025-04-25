Buccaneers receive draft grade for Ohio State wide receiver pick in NFL Draft
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have their guy after taking Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka with the No. 19 overall pick.
While wide receiver wasn't the biggest need for the Bucs, they get a talented guy to add to their high-octane offense. Sports Illustrated writer Matt Verdarame graded the pick and gave the Bucs a "B."
Egbuka to the Bucs
"Egbuka spent much of his time with the Buckeyes in the shadow of Marvin Harrison Jr., but became the top option for Ohio State’s national title team in 2024. Egbuka caught 81 passes for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns while making third-team All-Big Ten. Along with McMillan, Matthew Golden and Luther Burden III, Egbuka belongs in the top tier of receivers in this class," Verdarame wrote.
Egbuka can learn behind Chris Godwin and Mike Evans as he grows into his role with the team, and that could help build the depth at the position for many years to come.
The Bucs' next pick comes at No. 53 in the second round.
