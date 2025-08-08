Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Baker Mayfield Says Emeka Egbuka Has 'Rare' Trait
The Ohio State Buckeyes continue to produce some of the best wide receiver talent in the country. This time, it is Emeka Egbuka who has a chance to be among the best of the best, and his current teammates are already hyping him up.
Egbuka should have high praise from others as he was taken with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' first-round selection as they aim to keep the pipeline of talented receivers open. They have had Mike Evans and Chris Godwin as their top options for years, and they are now looking into the future with Egbuka. While Egbuka isn't expected to take that leap this season, some within the organization seem to think it won't take long for him to impact the team and be involved in the game plan.
Kay Adams, who was recently at camp in Cincinnati with Joe Burrow and the Bengals, made her way down to Tampa Bay and spent time with the Buccaneers. She caught up with Baker Mayfield and company and spoke to them about Egbuka and his potential. She doesn't think she's ever seen anyone speak this highly of a rookie. Here's the interview Adams had with Mayfield and others.
If you listen to their conversation, most of the reasoning for his potential is that he can play all three positions and also isn't going to give himself an easy pass. In practice, he's hard on himself and strives for perfection. Egbuka's ability to be versatile is also a huge reason for the staff to love him.
Egbuka could be one of the best Buckeyes in the NFL
Egbuka has yet to take a snap at the NFL level, and he has quite a while to go in order to be the best former Ohio State Buckeyes talent in the league. With players like Marvin Harrison Jr. and Garrett Wilson, the flow from Ohio State to the NFL is as strong as it has ever been, and with Jeremiah Smith primed to be a top-ten pick in 2027, the future is bright in that department.
For Egbuka, he went for 1,011 yards last season, capping off his four-year career with Ohio State with a national championship. He'll go down as one of the best to be in Columbus, especially considering his impact on multiple teams while with Ohio State.
Having had two 1,000-yard seasons, Egbuka left his mark with the Buckeyes, and hopefully, he can do the same in the NFL.