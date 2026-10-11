Marvin Harrison's time in Arizona has come to an end, but luckily for him, he is being reunited with a former teammate of his in CJ Stroud in Houston.

Stroud and Harrison were one of the most productive duos in college football in 2022 when they played for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Let's take a look back at their time together in Columbus now that they are back on the same team.

Although the Buckeyes were unable to reach the National Championship with these two on the same team, they were nothing short of spectacular together.

Now Marvin Harrison reunites with his former Ohio St. QB CJ Stroud. https://t.co/0VvGOE99Wp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 11, 2026

Stroud would finish the 2022 season with 3,688 passing yards and 41 touchdowns while finishing third in Heisman voting that year. Harrison would finish that season with 1,263 receiving yards and grab 14 of Stroud's 41 touchdown passes.

Harrison had struggled to find his footing with the Cardinals in just over two seasons with them. Through the 33 games that Harrison had played for Arizona, he achieved 108 receptions, 1,578 yards and 13 touchdowns.

You would think that the lack of production from Harrison, who was amazing in college, would be because of the quarterback play, but that was really not the case. He only had two different quarterbacks throwing him the football: Kyler Murray and Jacoby Brissett.

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) alongside quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Washington Commanders in the first half at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Reuniting with Stroud could be the exact thing Harrison needs to remind people of how special he was.

Harrison, throughout his three years with the Buckeyes, racked up 2,613 yards and 31 touchdowns. A big chunk of those career stats came as the main target for Stroud in 2022.

That year with Stroud was the first year that Harrison showed he could be the next great receiver to come out of Ohio State. What is even crazier is that 2022 was not Stroud's best year in Columbus; that was the year prior, when Harrison was a true freshman and did not play much due to being in a very loaded wide receiver room.

Oct 21, 2023; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Houston Texans quarterback CJ Stroud waves to fans during the NCAA football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Penn State Nittany Lions at Ohio Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Stroud has been viewed as the best quarterback to come out of Ohio State based on his rookie year with the Texans. Harrison, before Jeremiah Smith burst onto the scene, was at one point viewed as the most talented receiver to come out of Columbus.

It feels as both of them have struggled under that pressure.

Both Stroud and Harrison have struggled in their short NFL careers. This could end up being the turning point for both of them now that they are back together.

Sometimes all someone needs is a change of scenery to reignite their career. It also doesn't hurt if that change also comes with a familiar face.

Sep 27, 2026; Santa Clara, California, USA; Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. (18) before the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the best quarterback-receiver duos in college football is back together once again in Houston. The question everyone will be asking now is: will their play from college translate to the next level?