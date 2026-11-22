The Ohio State Buckeyes' 2026 campaign hasn't gone as the program had hoped it would.

But even with a true freshman quarterback taking over the reins of the offense, the unit has still found success. However, it is hard to imagine that the Buckeyes' offense would be as dynamic if it weren't for wide receiver Jeremiah Smith.

The expected Top 5 pick in the 2027 NFL Draft has been on a tear this season, hauling in a whopping 86 receptions for 1,1482 yards and 17 touchdowns.

On Saturday, Nov. 21, the Buckeyes fell to the Nebraska Cornhuskers 31-28. Even in defeat, Smith stood out, hauling in six receptions for 165 yards, now his 18th career 100-yard receiving game, and two scores. He averaged an eye-popping 27.5 yards per reception.

That type of production is rarely matched at any stage of the game, let alone the college level.

Despite the loss, Jeremiah Smith is still in a league of his own 👑



🌟 17 Rec TD, tied the single season Ohio State record

🌟 18th career 100-yard receiving game, most in Big Ten history

🌟 First WR in Big Ten history to eclipse 4,000 receiving yards



He is the current favorite… pic.twitter.com/NpD02wPu2F — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) November 21, 2026

As the year comes to a close, Ohio State's chances of making the College Football Playoff are virtually nonexistent. However, that doesn't mean the Buckeyes' chances of bringing home some hardware should be, too.

Smith is currently leading the Heisman Award race, something that shouldn't be very surprising, which would at least give the Buckeyes something to put in the trophy case when the relatively rocky 2026 season officially has a bow on it.

Smith's Race To the Award

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) runs the ball against Nebraska Cornhuskers defensive back Victor Evans III (22) in the second half of the NCAA football game at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 21, 2026 in Lincoln, Nebraska. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Following Smith's two-touchdown showing on Saturday, he shot up the Heisman Trophy odds.

According to the FanDuel Sportsbook, Smith now sits at -360, making him the favorite for the award. He sits ahead of Miami quarterback Darian Mensah (+480), Utah quarterback Devon Dampier (+1200), Wake Forest quarterback Gio Lopez (+2500) and Notre Dame quarterback CJ Carr (+3500).

When looking at the DraftKings Sportsbook odds, Smith sits at -430, while Dampier (+650), Mensah (+1200), Lopez (+3000) and Carr (+3500) all sit a ways behind.

WIN $2K IN TICKETS WIN $2K IN TICKETS GET READY TO COMPETE Georgia

Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

And it's no surprise to see Smith so far ahead, considering it's hard to argue that any of the others have made the same impact on their respective teams.

Even Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule, an in-conference opponent, said Smith was deserving of the honor.

"Jeremiah Smith, give him the Heisman," he said following Saturday's game.

Over the last few seasons, the Buckeyes have had countless quarterbacks put up great numbers and nearly end up taking home the award, but they have ultimately fallen short. The last member of the Scarlet and Gray to lift the trophy was Troy Smith back in 2006.

The only concern for the Buckeyes' current Smith is the team record, which, with four losses, puts him in an interesting spot. According to Wilson Alexander of On3, a player has not taken home the Heisman Trophy on a team with four or more losses since Oklahoma running back Steve Owens did back in 1969.

Ohio State’s Jeremiah Smith is so special that he could become the first Heisman Trophy winner with 4 or more loses in the regular season since Oklahoma’s Steve Owens in 1969. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 21, 2026

With a chance to end a 20- and almost 60-year drought, Smith will look to lead the team to a season-concluding victory over the rival up north. If he can put together yet another strong showing, his candidacy for college football's top honor should be uncontested.

Ohio State and Michigan will clash at 12:00 p.m. EST from The Shoe on Saturday, Nov. 28.

All Odds on FanDuel and DraftKings.

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER