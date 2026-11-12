2 Quarterbacks Ohio State Buckeyes Could Target in 2027 Transfer Portal

The 2026 season has fallen off the rails for the Ohio State Buckeyes.

From early-season struggles to issues plaguing the offense's ability to build consistency, the Buckeyes never felt quite like true contenders this year. However, the nail in the coffin came in the Buckeyes' 19-15 win over the Indiana Hoosiers, when starting quarterback Julian Sayin suffered a season-ending injury.

In his place, the Buckeyes have turned to first-year signal caller Luke Fahey, but he hasn't been able to weather the storm. The Buckeyes have lost the last two games with him under center.

If Sayin's injury has shown anything, it is that the Buckeyes need to explore the transfer portal more deeply in the future and actually build a deep quarterback room.

Here are two quarterbacks the Buckeyes could hypothetically explore if the opportunity presented itself:

Minnesota QB Drake Lindsey

Nov 7, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers quarterback Drake Lindsey (5) makes a pass against the UCLA Bruins during the second half at Huntington Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Wosika-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Drake Lindsey may be in a sophomore slump, but Minnesota is hoping he can break out of it.

The 6-foot-5, 230-pounder has nine games under his belt this season, carrying a 60.8% completion rate with 1,797 yards and 11 touchdowns heading into the final few games. His biggest issue has been turnovers, with him throwing seven interceptions.

Across the last four games, Minnesota has lost three, with Lindsey throwing two touchdowns with two interceptions. He has also thrown for over 200 yards just twice.

Looking to reset this offseason, Minnesota could explore the transfer portal, which would effectively force Lindsey out of the door.

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But that shouldn't be where his story ends.

Lindsey may not land many looks this offseason, and if Ohio State really wants to build back up the quarterback room with the post-Sayin era on the horizon, Lindsey could be the perfect candidate.

He could spend a season learning from Sayin and adjusting to a program of Ohio State's stature, before being turned the reins for his final season of college ball.

Memphis QB Marcus Stokes

Oct 31, 2026; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers quarterback Marcus Stokes (2) throws the ball against Army during the first half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Memphis junior Marcus Stokes has been one of college football's most exciting and underrated quarterbacks this season. Across nine games, he has a 69.1% completion rate on 259 attempts, good enough for 2,532 yards and 25 touchdowns.

He is throwing for 281 yards per game with a 178.5 passer rating, turning over the ball just six times with interceptions.

The Tigers are 7-2 this season with Stokes at the helm, but haven't been able to compete against high-level sides, with the two losses being to Tulane and Boise State earlier in the season. Stokes, a former Division II product, could end up entering the portal this offseason to jump to bigger and better things.

Recently, he was added to the Davey O'Brien QB Class of 2026, putting him in the running for the 2026 Davey O'Brien National Quarterback Award.

He has the arm to extend the field and hit wideouts down the field, scramble for extra yardage and also knows what it takes to climb the NCAA ladder.

For a program like Ohio State that is built on that type of mentality and playstyle, he would be a perfect fit.

If the Buckeyes are searching for someone in a post-Sayin era this offseason, Stokes should certainly be on the table. Sitting behind Sayin for a season would give him all the tools to succeed down the line.