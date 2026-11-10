5 Players Who Could Transfer From Ohio State Following the Season

To this point of new-age college football with the importance of the transfer portal, Ohio State has been on the positive side of the effects it can have on rosters across the country.

With their season unraveling, losing back-to-back regular-season games for the first time since 2011, it seems that Ohio State is tilting towards the negative.

After landing NFL talent in players like Caleb Downs, Quinshon Judkins, Will Howard and Julian Sayin in 2024 and 2025, this year’s class has not been able to replicate the talent production that was lost to the draft the last two seasons.

Their loss against Oregon at home on Saturday now puts the Buckeyes in a spot where they are likely to miss their first-ever 12-team college football playoff, which could send plenty of talent looking for a new place to play next season.

Looking ahead, here are five Buckeyes that would not be a surprise to see playing for new threads this time next season.

Tavien St. Clair

After being penciled in as the next great quarterback at Ohio State after Julian Sayin, each week it looks more certain that he will not be a Buckeye after just two seasons.

When Julian Sayin went down against Indiana, head coach Ryan Day decided to go with freshman Luke Fahey to take over the starting role. Fahey has not been terrible, but the offense has taken a step back, and St. Clair has not had a chance to try to bring it back to life.

Even when Oregon took a 24-point lead in the fourth quarter after three straight drives turning the ball over on downs, St. Clair stayed on the sideline.

Ohio State still does have a slim chance at the playoff, and Day still believes Luke Fahey gives them the better chance to find their way back into the race.

“If we feel like [St. Clair] gives us the best chance to win, we will make that move,” Day said in a press conference Tuesday. “We’re not at that point right now.”

Who knows if St. Clair will go on to be a star quarterback at the college level. If he does, it is looking more and more likely that it will not be for the Scarlet and Grey.

Legend Bey

There may not be a depth player this season that has been more talked on Ohio State’s roster this season than Bey.

After an electric season-opening performance against Ball State, where he had 74 total yards and a touchdown, Buckeye fans have seen very little of the freshman on the field.

He does sit behind experienced backs in Bo Jackson, Ja’Kobi Jackson and Isaiah West, but due to the inconsistency of explosive plays from the run game, the lack of his usage has become confusing.

After starting training camp with issues off the field, these problems could be lingering and part of this. Whichever reason there is to the lack of his play, it does seem to point to Bey not being on the roster next season.

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Isaiah West

Another running back in this column may surprise some people, but West’s role for the offense this season has also brought into question what his role truly is.

After receiving 13 carries against USC a week ago, the sophomore running back only logged 10 snaps the entire game against Oregon.

West was rumored in the offseason to make an explosive tandem with Bo Jackson and have one of the more improved run games in the Big Ten.

That has not been the case.

West could stay around with the factor that he and Jackson should be a true 1-2 punch next season, with Ja’Kobi Jackson playing his last year, but the inconsistency in his touches could leave Ohio State in a real hole at running back heading into 2027.

Tarvos Alford

Alford is another player that shined in training camp for the Buckeyes, but also has had a strange rotational role with the team as the season has progressed.

He was graded as one of the best linebackers for the team throughout the season, yet has seen the lowest snap count among him, Payton Pierce, Christian Alliegro and Riley Pettijohn.

His tools are in the tape, with a quick downhill speed and ability to make plays in coverage as well, as he intercepted a pass against Ball State.

With Alliegro graduating and assuming no big-time linebackers are picked up in the portal for the Buckeyes, Alford should see a bigger role in 2027.

Yet, as he heads into his junior season, he may want to be somewhere where he is played as an every-down linebacker, and could be a big name to watch move out of Columbus after the season.

Devin Sanchez

Out of this list, Sanchez is probably the one I least expect to happen. But with the current state of the program, it is very very possible.

A former 5-star prospect who has one of the best size and speed combinations at the position in college football, who could be a starter at basically any program in the country.

Teams that were in his top-10 out of high school, like Alabama and Texas, his home school, look to be trending in better directions for the future. Depending on how Ohio State’s season ends, it could leave Sanchez thinking at the end of the year as he also enters his junior season.

Sanchez would be the number one cornerback for the Buckeyes next year, and it would be surprising if he were not projected to be a first-round draft pick in the 2028 or 2029 NFL draft.

Yet, if he loses some confidence in what the defense can produce next season, Sanchez may find elsewhere to ensure his draft stock is not hurt.