3 Matchups That Will Decide Ohio State's Week 7 Game Against Indiana

The matchup between the Buckeyes and the Hoosiers this weekend holds a lot of weight in terms of the standings in the BIG Ten and looking ahead to the College Football Playoffs.

The two sides have not seen each other since last year's BIG Ten Championship game, since then there are quite a few new faces on both sides of the matchup. It will have a different feel than the last game with all of the changes all around.

Here are the three key matchups for the Buckeyes in this rendition of Ohio State vs. Indiana:

1. The Offense vs. The Crowd

Ohio State Buckeyes run on the field before the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium on Oct. 10, 2026 in Columbus, Ohio. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The BIG Ten Championship game took place at Lucas Oil Stadium, a netural site. For this regular season matchup the Buckeyes will travel to Bloomington to take on the Hoosiers.

With all the recent success of Indiana, they now have the school and the state behind them and for as big of an opponent as Ohio State is, the crowd will be loud.

This will be a huge challenge for particularly the offense.

Arthur Smith and Julian Sayin's communication will be a big key to helping the offense stay on schedule and moving. If the crowd is so loud that Sayin cannot hear the play calls, then the Buckeyes will be in serious trouble.

It's all about composure for Sayin and the offense.

2. Julian Sayin vs. Josh Hoover

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Julian Sayin (10) throws during the NCAA football game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Oct. 10, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The battle between whose quarterback plays better is a huge matchup in this one.

This is the first year starting for Indiana's Josh Hoover and he has been one of the best quarterbacks in college football. 17 touchdowns to no interceptions for Hoover on the season is a big reason why Indiana is still undefeated.

This is year two for Sayin at the helm of the Buckeyes, and he picked up right where he left off last season. He continues to be one of the most accurate quarterbacks in college football history.

Sayin sits in fourth in terms of passing yards this season with 1,772 yards so far. He also has the same amount of touchdowns as Hoover does, that being 17.

Two players in the Heisman conversation, which one will help lead their team to a big victory is the question.

3. Jeremiah Smith vs. Charlie Becker

Oct 10, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) enters the field before the game against the Maryland Terrapins at Ohio Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The two biggest playmakers for both sides, Jeremiah Smith and Charlie Becker. Which one plays better?

Becker has already doubled his touchdown total from last season with eight and already almost has more yards than last season as well. He has been huge for Indiana's offense on the outside.

Smith is viewed as the Heisman favorite at the moment; and for good reason. Smith is 44 yards shy of already eclipsing 1,000 yards recieving on the season. He will also have another shot of setting the new receiving touchdowns record for the BIG Ten as he currently sits at 38 for his career.

Whoever's playmaker is able to make more big plays will have an enormous impact on the outcome of this one.

This game has big implications looking forward to the playoffs and the National Championship picture. It's time for these guys to step up for the Buckeyes to help them pick up a big statement win on the road.