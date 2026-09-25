Linebacker Versatility Becoming Major Strength for Ohio State Defense 

It is without question coming into this season that Ohio State Football biggest positional loss was at linebacker, where they saw both starters Arvell Reese and Sonny Styles become top-10 picks in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The room brought in veteran transfer Christian Alliegro from Wisconsin in the offseason, but outside of him defensive coordinator Matt Patricia relied on growth from within to replace the production from the two former All-Americans.

While it is hard to replicate the production from Styles and Reese, the linebacker core for the Buckeyes has played well through three games this season, but with a change in style.

This year, a rotation of four players at the position has brought versatility for Patricia and the defense compared to the every-down roles the two NFL linebackers played for Ohio State last year.

“They do some things all together the same, but then also things they do really well [that are] unique to them,” head coach Ryan Day said in a press conference on Sep. 23.

Linebacker Rotation’s Different Skillsets Thriving for Ohio State

Alliegro and returning linebacker Payton Pierce were penciled in this offseason to be the starters, yet heading into Big Ten play Saturday against Illinois, it is hard to call any of the linebackers in the room a true “starter.”

Returning junior linebackers Riley Pettijohn and Tarvos Alford fill out this four-man wrecking crew in the box for the Buckeyes, and all of them honing their own skillset that they bring to the Ohio State defense.

Alliegro brings the most experience out of the group, thriving in run situations and ability to shed blocks as well as coming off the edge and making plays in the backfield. Pierce has a knack for the football, owning a great ability to punch the football out and feel his presence known in the run game.

Alongside them, Alford and Pettijohn may be the most athletic ones in the room. Pettijohn has shown off his speed coming downhill and knowing how to make timely negative plays on opposing offenses, like his sack against Arch Manning in an eventual 24-23 loss to Texas.

Alford then brings arguably the highest motor to the room, knowing where to be in situations and making plays when given the chance to, like his pick against Ball State in Week 1.

Skill and Communication at Position Starting to Standout Through Three Games

When discussing how much they all have been used this season, it was no shock to Ryan Day, who knew the caliber of players all four are.

“I’m not surprised that all those guys are playing,” Day said, “They’re good football players.”

On top of the play from the linebackers, what has impressed Patricia the most in running the defense is the leadership and communication the group is starting to show in helping relay the difference to the rest of the team.

This is a staple he wanted to see progress through September, and he discussed how he has seen that as well as the other nuances of the game they are picking up faster.

“The guys that were in those roles to start are getting more confident,” Patricia said, “Some of the timing of [the defense] is starting to improve, which is what you usually find out in the month of September.”

Now moving into Big Ten play, the rotation will be one to watch and see if Day and Patricia continue it as much as they have had, or if members of the room will start to stand out and take more snaps over others.

Ohio State’s first conference matchup against Illinois on Saturday will be the first tell of that as they move into a gauntlet of a Big Ten schedule.